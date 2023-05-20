Held from May 18-21, Brendan Steele is set to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Looking to bet on Steele at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Brendan Steele Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Steele has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Steele has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Steele has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Steele has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 26 -6 278 0 10 0 2 $1.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Steele's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 36th.

Steele has made the cut five times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Steele last competed at this event in 2022 and finished ninth.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Steele has played i the last year (7,333 yards) is 61 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Steele's Last Time Out

Steele was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the WM Phoenix Open, averaging par to finish in the 65th percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the WM Phoenix Open ranked in the 44th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.06).

Steele shot better than just 8% of the golfers at the WM Phoenix Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Steele carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the WM Phoenix Open (the field averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the WM Phoenix Open, Steele had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.3).

Steele's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the WM Phoenix Open were less than the field average (4.9).

At that most recent tournament, Steele carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Steele finished the WM Phoenix Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the WM Phoenix Open, Steele underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Steele Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

