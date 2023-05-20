The PGA Championship is in progress, and after the second round Cameron Smith is in 48th place at +4.

Cameron Smith Insights

Smith has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Smith has won one of his past five tournaments.

Smith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Smith will look to make the cut for the seventh straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 23 -4 262 1 8 1 2 $3.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Smith's previous eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 44th.

Smith has made the cut seven times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Smith last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 48th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Smith has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

Smith's Last Time Out

Smith was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was good enough to land him in the 67th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Smith shot better than 75% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Smith did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Smith carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Smith's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent tournament, Smith's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Smith finished the Masters Tournament registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Smith had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Smith Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Smith's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.