Chris Kirk will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kirk has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Kirk has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Kirk will look to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 32 -5 280 1 20 4 6 $4.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kirk has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

Kirk has three made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Kirk last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Kirk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,295 yards, 99 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk finished in the 51st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kirk was better than 33% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Kirk carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kirk carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Kirk carded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last competition, Kirk's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Kirk ended the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.0.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kirk recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

