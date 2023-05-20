The field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Christiaan Bezuidenhout. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on Bezuidenhout at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Bezuidenhout has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Bezuidenhout has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Bezuidenhout will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -6 277 0 18 1 1 $2.5M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Bezuidenhout finished 30th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

Bezuidenhout has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Bezuidenhout finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Bezuidenhout has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,277 yards, 117 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 55th percentile.

Bezuidenhout shot better than 39% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Bezuidenhout shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Bezuidenhout did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Bezuidenhout's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

At that last competition, Bezuidenhout's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Bezuidenhout finished the AT&T Byron Nelson carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bezuidenhout finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

