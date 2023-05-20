Davis Riley will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Davis Riley Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Riley has finished better than par four times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Riley has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -4 279 0 18 1 2 $2.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Riley finished 13th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Riley will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,298 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley finished in the 45th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 44th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Riley shot better than only 17% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Riley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Riley had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Riley carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last outing, Riley carded a bogey or worse on one of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Riley ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Riley finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Riley Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

