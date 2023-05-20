Dean Burmester will compete at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at the par-70, 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Looking to wager on Burmester at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Dean Burmester Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Burmester has scored below par 10 times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Burmester has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Burmester has had an average finish of 47th.

Burmester has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 31 -8 277 0 9 1 2 $962,051

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Burmester wound up 59th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Burmester has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Burmester finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The average course Burmester has played i the last year (7,260 yards) is 134 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Burmester's Last Time Out

Burmester was rather mediocre over the 17 par-3 holes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 39 par-4 holes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ranked in the 56th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Burmester was better than just 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Burmester recorded a birdie or better on three of 17 par-3s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, better than the field average of 2.5.

On the 17 par-3s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Burmester recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Burmester's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last outing, Burmester's par-4 performance (on 39 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Burmester ended the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Burmester finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Burmester Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

