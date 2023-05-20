The PGA Championship is entering the final round, and Dustin Johnson is currently in 33rd with a score of +5.

Looking to wager on Dustin Johnson at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dustin Johnson Insights

Johnson has finished under par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Johnson has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Johnson has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Johnson has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 28 1 268 0 4 0 1 $671,109

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Johnson has four top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 18th.

Johnson made the cut in eight of his past 11 entries in this event.

Johnson finished 33rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this event.

The average course Johnson has played in the past year has been 34 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.38-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was poor, putting him in the 10th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Johnson shot better than 63% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Johnson recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Johnson had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Johnson's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent outing, Johnson posted a bogey or worse on 14 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Johnson ended the Masters Tournament bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Johnson recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +300000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Johnson's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.