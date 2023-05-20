The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will see Emiliano Grillo in the field in Rochester, New York from May 18-21, up against the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Grillo has shot below par on 13 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Grillo has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Grillo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Grillo will attempt to make the cut for the sixth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -5 279 0 21 5 6 $3.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Grillo's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 39th.

Grillo has six made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Grillo will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,318 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Grillo shot better than 51% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Grillo shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Grillo did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Grillo's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

In that last competition, Grillo had a bogey or worse on nine of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Grillo finished the Wells Fargo Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +22500

