Gary Woodland will compete from May 18-21 in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking on a par-70, 7,394-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Woodland at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Gary Woodland Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Woodland has scored under par 11 times, while also carding 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Woodland has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Woodland has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -2 282 0 16 0 3 $2.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Woodland's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times, and his average finish has been 35th.

Woodland made the cut in eight of his past 10 entries in this event.

Woodland last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 34th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Woodland has played in the past year has been 39 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland finished in the 55th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Woodland was better than 85% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Woodland recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Woodland had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Woodland's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the field average (5.0).

In that last tournament, Woodland's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Woodland finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.0.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Woodland had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Woodland Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.