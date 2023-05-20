Hayden Buckley heads into the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, with action from May 18-21.

Looking to place a wager on Buckley at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Hayden Buckley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Buckley has scored below par seven times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Buckley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Buckley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Buckley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Buckley will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -8 276 0 17 3 4 $3.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Buckley has played i the last year (7,249 yards) is 145 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Buckley was better than 77% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Buckley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Buckley recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Buckley had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last outing, Buckley's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Buckley ended the Wells Fargo Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Buckley finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

