J.J. Spaun is in the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship, taking place from May 18-21.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Spaun has scored below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Spaun has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Spaun's average finish has been 25th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 28 -8 276 0 15 1 2 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Spaun has had an average finishing position of 45th.

Spaun has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Spaun played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

At 7,394 yards, Oak Hill Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,300 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The courses that Spaun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,272 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Spaun shot better than 51% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Spaun fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Spaun had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Spaun recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last competition, Spaun's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Spaun finished the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Spaun finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

