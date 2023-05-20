Joel Dahmen is ready for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (par-70) in Rochester, New York from May 18-21. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to bet on Dahmen at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Dahmen has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Dahmen has had an average finish of 57th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Dahmen has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -4 280 0 16 2 4 $1.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Dahmen's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 45th.

Dahmen has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Dahmen missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Dahmen has played i the last year (7,262 yards) is 132 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen finished in the 36th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 38th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dahmen shot better than only 15% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Dahmen shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dahmen carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Dahmen's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the field average (5.0).

At that last outing, Dahmen carded a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Dahmen ended the Wells Fargo Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Dahmen had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

