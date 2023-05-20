Jordan Spieth is in 59th place, with a score of +5, following the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Looking to wager on Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Spieth has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score four times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Spieth has finished in the top five in three of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 20 -6 272 0 18 4 8 $7.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Spieth's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 28th.

Spieth has made the cut in nine of his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Spieth last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 59th.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Spieth has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,309 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was below average, putting him in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Spieth shot better than just 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Spieth recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Spieth had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Spieth carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Spieth's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Spieth ended the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Spieth fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Spieth's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.