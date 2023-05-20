Kazuki Higa will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Higa at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kazuki Higa Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Higa has finished better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Higa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Higa has had an average finish of 54th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Higa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 54 -3 277 0 2 0 0 $66,177

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Higa has played in the past year has been 130 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Higa's Last Time Out

Higa was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament placed him in the 36th percentile.

Higa was better than 44% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Higa shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Higa carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.5).

Higa recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that most recent tournament, Higa had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Higa ended the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 5.8.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Higa finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Higa Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.