Keith Mitchell is set to compete at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, with action from May 18-21.

Looking to bet on Mitchell at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Mitchell has finished below par five times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Mitchell's average finish has been 43rd.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 31 -5 279 0 20 2 5 $3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Mitchell has had an average finish of 39th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 34th-place.

Mitchell has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Mitchell last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 34th.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Mitchell will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,262 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which placed him in the 38th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Mitchell was better than 85% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Mitchell carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Mitchell carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Mitchell's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the field average of 5.0.

In that most recent competition, Mitchell's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Mitchell ended the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Mitchell recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.