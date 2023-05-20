The field for the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club includes Kurt Kitayama. The competition runs from May 18-21.

Kurt Kitayama Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kitayama has shot below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds played.

Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

Kitayama has won one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Kitayama has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 28 -6 278 1 11 3 3 $6.3M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Kitayama has had an average finishing position of 58th.

Kitayama has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Kitayama has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,328 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Kitayama's Last Time Out

Kitayama shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 38th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kitayama was better than just 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Kitayama failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kitayama carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Kitayama's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the tournament average (5.0).

At that last outing, Kitayama carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Kitayama finished the Wells Fargo Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kitayama fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Kitayama Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

