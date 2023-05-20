Lucas Herbert is set to enter the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking place from May 18-21.

Looking to wager on Herbert at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Lucas Herbert Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Herbert has shot under par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Herbert has had an average finish of 57th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Herbert hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 57th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 39 -2 281 0 10 0 0 $960,948

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Herbert's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 52nd.

Herbert has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Herbert played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Herbert has played i the last year (7,301 yards) is 93 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 23rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

Herbert was better than 34% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Herbert fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Herbert recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.0).

Herbert carded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent tournament, Herbert had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Herbert ended the RBC Heritage outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Herbert had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

Herbert Odds to Win: +22500

