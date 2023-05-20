The field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Matt Kuchar. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 18-21.

Looking to place a wager on Kuchar at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kuchar has finished under par 14 times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Kuchar has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Kuchar hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 26 -6 278 0 14 1 3 $2.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Kuchar's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 three times, and his average finish has been 16th.

Kuchar has five made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Kuchar finished 34th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The average course Kuchar has played in the past year has been 110 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar finished in the 36th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was strong enough to place him in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Kuchar was better than 69% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Kuchar failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kuchar carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Kuchar's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

At that most recent outing, Kuchar had a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Kuchar ended the AT&T Byron Nelson carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Kuchar Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

