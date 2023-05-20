The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Matt Wallace. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Wallace has won one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Wallace has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -7 277 1 11 1 3 $1.5M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Wallace has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 39th.

Wallace made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,394 yards, 94 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Wallace has played in the past year has been 142 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Wallace shot better than just 1% of the golfers (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Wallace recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Wallace did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Wallace had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that most recent competition, Wallace's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Wallace finished the Wells Fargo Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.0 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Wallace had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +40000

