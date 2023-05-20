Matthew NeSmith will be at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at the par-70, 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Looking to wager on NeSmith at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

NeSmith has finished under par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, NeSmith's average finish has been 41st.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, NeSmith has posted a score better than average in one of them.

NeSmith will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -4 280 0 15 1 3 $1.8M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 114 yards longer than the average course NeSmith has played in the past year (7,280 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was good enough to place him in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

NeSmith was better than 39% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

NeSmith carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, NeSmith carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.8).

NeSmith's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

In that last competition, NeSmith's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

NeSmith finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, NeSmith had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.4).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards NeSmith Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.