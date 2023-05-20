The 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21 will feature Michael Block as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Michael Block Insights

Block has finished under par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Block has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Block has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Block fell short of the cut line in each of his last four trips to this event.

Block last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Oak Hill Country Club is 7,394 yards, 48 yards shorter than the average course Block has played in the past year (7,442).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Block's Last Time Out

Block was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Farmers Insurance Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which landed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

Block was better than only 15% of the golfers at the Farmers Insurance Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Block carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Farmers Insurance Open, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the Farmers Insurance Open, Block had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Block's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Farmers Insurance Open were less than the field average (3.8).

At that most recent tournament, Block's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Block finished the Farmers Insurance Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.6.

The field at the Farmers Insurance Open averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Block finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Block Odds to Win: +250000

