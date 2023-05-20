Nick Taylor is set to play in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking place from May 18-21.

Nick Taylor Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has shot under par 11 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Taylor has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Taylor has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Taylor will try to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -6 278 0 15 1 4 $3.6M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Taylor has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The average course Taylor has played i the last year (7,232 yards) is 162 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.44 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.84 strokes on those 44 holes.

Taylor shot better than 70% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.63.

Taylor did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Taylor carded more bogeys or worse (six) than the field average (2.0).

Taylor's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

In that last tournament, Taylor's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Taylor finished the RBC Heritage outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

