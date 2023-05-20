The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Nicolas Echavarria. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Echavarria has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Echavarria has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Echavarria's average finish has been 47th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Echavarria has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 26 -10 275 1 5 1 1 $951,627

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,394 yards, Oak Hill Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,300 yards.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Echavarria has played in the past year has been 120 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 96th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Echavarria shot better than just 3% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Echavarria failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Echavarria recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Echavarria carded the same number of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last tournament, Echavarria's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Echavarria finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.0.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Echavarria underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

