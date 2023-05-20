Padraig Harrington will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Harrington at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Padraig Harrington Insights

Harrington has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Harrington has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Harrington has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Harrington hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 41 -2 284 0 3 0 1 $272,187

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Harrington has one top-five finish in his past 10 appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 12th.

In his past 10 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The most recent time Harrington played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Harrington has played i the last year (7,321 yards) is 73 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

Harrington shot better than 50% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Harrington shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Harrington had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.0).

Harrington carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

At that most recent outing, Harrington's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Harrington finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Harrington underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

