Phil Mickelson is in the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship, taking place from May 18-21.

Phil Mickelson Insights

Mickelson has finished under par four times and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Mickelson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Mickelson has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Mickelson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 2 -8 280 0 1 1 1 $1.6M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The past 10 times Mickelson has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been 38th.

Mickelson has eight made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 47 yards longer than the average course Mickelson has played in the past year (7,347 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Mickelson's Last Time Out

Mickelson was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the Masters Tournament, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Mickelson was better than 75% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Mickelson carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Mickelson carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Mickelson recorded more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that last competition, Mickelson's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Mickelson finished the Masters Tournament outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Mickelson carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

