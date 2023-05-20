The field for the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club will include Rasmus Hojgaard. The tournament takes place from May 18-21.

Looking to place a wager on Hojgaard at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Rasmus Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hojgaard has shot below par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hojgaard has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hojgaard finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 29 -3 280 0 2 0 1 $165,400

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,394 yards, 94 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Hojgaard will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,245 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard finished in the 35th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Hojgaard shot better than 57% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hojgaard recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hojgaard recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.5).

Hojgaard recorded the same number of birdies or better (six) as the field average on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent competition, Hojgaard's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.8).

Hojgaard ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Hojgaard underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

