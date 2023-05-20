Robert MacIntyre will play at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship, taking place from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on MacIntyre at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robert MacIntyre Insights

MacIntyre has finished better than par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

MacIntyre has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, MacIntyre has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

MacIntyre has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 56 5 289 0 2 0 0 $92,706

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

MacIntyre has had an average finish of 64th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 49th-place.

MacIntyre made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

MacIntyre last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 77th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Courses that MacIntyre has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,307 yards, 87 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

MacIntyre's Last Time Out

MacIntyre was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 56 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 54th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Open Championship, MacIntyre was better than 82% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

MacIntyre recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, MacIntyre carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.2).

MacIntyre's 12 birdies or better on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average (9.1).

In that most recent competition, MacIntyre's performance on the 56 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.9).

MacIntyre finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.7.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but MacIntyre finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards MacIntyre Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.