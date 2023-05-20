The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will see Ryan Fox as part of the field in Rochester, New York from May 18-21, up against the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Ryan Fox Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Fox has scored below par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Fox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Fox has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 34 0 285 0 5 0 0 $696,617

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Fox has had an average finish of 45th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 27th-place.

Fox has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Fox finished 54th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Fox has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,337 yards, 57 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 1.00 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 1.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 100th percentile of the field.

Fox shot better than 100% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 1.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.63.

Fox carded a birdie or better on six of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Fox had two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Fox's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

At that last competition, Fox's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Fox finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on five of the six par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Fox fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

+25000

