The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Seamus Power. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Looking to bet on Power at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Power has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 25 -6 278 1 17 3 4 $4.2M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Power last competed at this event in 2022 and finished ninth.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The average course Power has played in the past year has been 102 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Power's Last Time Out

Power was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

Power shot better than 85% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Power shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Power had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.8).

Power's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

In that most recent tournament, Power carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Power ended the AT&T Byron Nelson outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Power finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Power Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.