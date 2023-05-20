Sihwan Kim is in 35th place, with a score of +3, after the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Sihwan Kim at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sihwan Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par four times and scored two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Kim's average finish has been 45th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 35 3 143 0 1 0 0 $0

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished 35th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 42 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the four par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 28 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Kim was better than 61% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.62.

Kim failed to card a birdie on any of the four par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 0.5).

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Kim did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Kim's four birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average of 9.1.

In that last competition, Kim's performance on the 28 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.9).

Kim ended The Open Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.7), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Kim Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.