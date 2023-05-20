Stephan Jaeger will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,394-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Jaeger at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Jaeger has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in his last 18 rounds.

Jaeger has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Jaeger has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Jaeger will try to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 30 -7 276 0 21 1 2 $1.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Jaeger has played i the last year (7,254 yards) is 140 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.68 strokes on those 44 holes.

Jaeger shot better than 39% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

Jaeger recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jaeger recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Jaeger's 16 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

In that most recent tournament, Jaeger's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Jaeger ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jaeger carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.4).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

