From May 18-21, Taylor Moore will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Moore at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in five of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Moore has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In his past five appearances, Moore finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Moore has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 26 -7 278 1 21 2 3 $4.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Moore has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,312 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore finished in the 36th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 83rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Moore shot better than 51% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Moore recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Moore had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Moore's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

In that last competition, Moore's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Moore finished the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Moore Odds to Win: +12500

