Tom Hoge will be in the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Tom Hoge will be in the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Tom Hoge Insights

Hoge has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Hoge has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 20 -10 274 0 15 4 7 $5.5M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Hoge's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 44th.

Hoge made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

Hoge finished ninth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Hoge has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,269 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge finished in the 36th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was good enough to land him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Hoge was better than 58% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Hoge recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hoge recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Hoge's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

At that last tournament, Hoge's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Hoge finished the AT&T Byron Nelson outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hoge finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

