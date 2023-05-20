Trey Mullinax is set for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (par-70) in Rochester, New York from May 18-21. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Mullinax at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has finished below par three times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Mullinax finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Mullinax has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -5 280 1 14 3 4 $3M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The average course Mullinax has played i the last year (7,318 yards) is 76 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

Mullinax was better than only 17% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Mullinax failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mullinax recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.8).

Mullinax carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that most recent tournament, Mullinax's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Mullinax finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Mullinax finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Mullinax Odds to Win: +50000

