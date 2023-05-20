Following the second round of the PGA Championship, Tyrrell Hatton is in 59th at +5.

Looking to bet on Tyrrell Hatton at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five events, Hatton has finished in the top five twice.

In his past five tournaments, Hatton has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Hatton has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 23 -6 270 0 17 4 6 $7.1M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Hatton has three top-20 finishes, with two of them being top-10 finishes, in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

Hatton has made the cut seven times in his previous nine entries in this event.

Hatton last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 59th.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 71 yards longer than the average course Hatton has played in the past year (7,323 yards).

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was strong enough to place him in the 85th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Hatton was better than 92% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.47.

Hatton shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hatton carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Hatton's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average (6.8).

At that most recent tournament, Hatton's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Hatton ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on nine of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hatton finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hatton's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.