Victor Perez will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,394-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Perez at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Victor Perez Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Perez has shot under par six times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Perez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Perez has had an average finish of 40th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Perez has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 40 -3 284 0 2 0 0 $90,425

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Perez has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Perez has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Perez's Last Time Out

Perez was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.35 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Perez was better than 71% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Perez shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Perez recorded six bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.4).

Perez had more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that last outing, Perez's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Perez finished the Valspar Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Perez had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Perez Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.