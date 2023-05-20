Saturday's contest features the New York Yankees (27-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.

The probable starters are Jhony Brito (3-3) for the Yankees and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

New York has entered 14 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 12-2 in those contests.

The Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 215 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule