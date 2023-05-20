How to Watch the Yankees vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB action with 69 total home runs.
- New York is 11th in MLB, slugging .415.
- The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (215 total).
- The Yankees are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- New York's 3.69 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.246).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.45 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Brito is yet to notch a quality start this season.
- Brito is looking to record his fifth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jimmy Cordero
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ben Lively
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Luke Weaver
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Joe Musgrove
