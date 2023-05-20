When the New York Yankees (27-20) and Cincinnati Reds (19-25) meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, May 20, Jhony Brito will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (3-3, 5.45 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 6th 3rd Win AL East +500 - 3rd

