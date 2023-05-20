Yannik Paul will compete at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, taking place from May 18-21.

Yannik Paul Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Paul has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Paul has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Paul has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past four events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past four appearances.

Paul has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past four tournaments.

Paul hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 25 -10 274 0 3 0 0 $126,528

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Paul will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,288 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Paul's Last Time Out

Paul was in the 32nd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 64th percentile among all competitors.

Paul shot better than 77% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.39.

Paul recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 2.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Paul carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Paul's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.9).

At that last tournament, Paul posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.8).

Paul ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.7.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Paul finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Paul Odds to Win: +40000

