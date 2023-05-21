How to Watch the Liberty vs. Fever Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Liberty will start their 2023 campaign with a game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on Twitter and YES.
Liberty vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Twitter, YES
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Liberty vs. Fever
- Last year, New York averaged 9.5 fewer points per game (79.6) than Indiana gave up (89.1).
- When the Liberty totaled more than 89.1 points last season, they went 4-1.
- New York made 43.1% of its shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points lower than Indiana allowed to its opponents (47.4%).
- In games the Liberty shot better than 47.4% from the field, they went 6-2 overall.
- New York shot 35.1% from beyond the arc last season, 1.2% higher than the 33.9% Indiana allowed to opponents.
- The Liberty had an 11-6 record when the team connected on more than 33.9% of their three-point attempts.
- New York and Indiana rebounded at a similar rate last season (34.3 and 33.3 boards per game, respectively).
