Madison Keys enters the French Open following her Internazionali BNL d'Italia ended with a loss to Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 16. Keys' opening match is against Kaia Kanepi (in the round of 128). Keys' odds are +12500 to take home the trophy from Stade Roland Garros.

Keys at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Keys' Next Match

In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Keys will play Kanepi.

Keys is currently listed at -500 to win her next contest versus Kanepi.

Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +3300

French Open odds to win: +12500

Keys Stats

Keys is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 47-ranked Kalinina, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6.

In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Keys is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 24-17.

Keys is 6-3 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 20.6 games per match. She won 52.5% of them.

Over the past year, Keys has played nine matches on clay, and 20.4 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Keys has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 35.8% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Keys has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 39.1% on return.

