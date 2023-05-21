Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (28-20) against the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on May 21.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Hunter Greene (0-3) for the Reds.

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Yankees vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.

New York is 14-3 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 222 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.69 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule