Yankees vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds take on Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
The Yankees have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+125). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the game.
Yankees vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-155
|+125
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won 64.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (22-12).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, New York has a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-25-1 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-10
|12-10
|14-6
|14-14
|22-16
|6-4
