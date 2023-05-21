How to Watch the Yankees vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in MLB play with 71 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- New York is 12th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (222 total).
- The Yankees are 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.243).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 29-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 20 against the Houston Astros.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ben Lively
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Luke Weaver
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
|5/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|5/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|5/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Joe Musgrove
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Michael Wacha
