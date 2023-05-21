Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in MLB play with 71 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York is 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (222 total).

The Yankees are 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.243).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 29-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 20 against the Houston Astros.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Domingo Germán Michael Wacha

