Anthony Rizzo takes a two-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (28-20) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound, while Hunter Greene (0-3) will take the ball for the Reds.

Yankees vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-3, 4.60 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the nod for the Yankees and will make his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old righty last pitched Thursday, Oct. 20 against the Houston Astros, tossing 5 1/3 innings as the starter.

Last season, he posted a 3.18 ERA with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a record of 7-3.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.

Greene has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greene will look to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

