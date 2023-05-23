Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Reds.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 41 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in the league in slugging.
- Judge is batting .450 with three homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 25 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (26.3%), homering in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.7% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 63.2% of his games this season (24 of 38), with two or more runs six times (15.8%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
