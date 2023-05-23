Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo and his .725 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .525, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- In 37 of 47 games this year (78.7%) Rizzo has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|22 (88.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
