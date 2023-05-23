DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.
- In 29 of 43 games this year (67.4%) LeMahieu has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (11.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0%.
- In 37.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (2-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
