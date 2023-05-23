The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is hitting .277 with two triples, four home runs and two walks.
  • Bader has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bader has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (44.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (27.8%).
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
.353 AVG .545
.389 OBP .545
.647 SLG 1.273
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
2/1 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 9
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.